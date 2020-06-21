Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:58 AM
Pace Doctor for fast bowlers

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
BIPIN DANI

Australia's Cricket Biomechanist Marc Portus has teamed up with former India fast bowler T.A. Sekhar and Team India's ex-physio Patrick Farhart to establish an academy Pace Doctor to help fast bowlers all over the world.
According to Portus, a tall and well-built fast-medium bowler, TA Sekar was probably the fastest bowler in India  in the early 1980s will look after coaching aspects, whereas Farhart will be a Specialist Advisor to the players, who seek guidance for injury prevention & rehabilitation.
"Both Sekhar and Farhat are good men with deep involvement and have worked with the Indian cricket", Portus said.
Marc Portus, who, as a fast bowler himself has played first grade club cricket in Australia is a qualified sport biomechanist from Australia, obtaining his PhD from The University of Western Australia.  In a career spanning 20+ years he has worked as a full-time cricket biomechanist at the Australian Institute of Sport, the SSSM Manager for Cricket Australia, the Head of Movement Sciences at the AIS, and for the International Cricket Council as a Sport Science and High Performance Systems consultant. He has biomechanically analysed more than 250 developing and elite fast and spin bowlers.
Much of his research has informed back injury and illegal action policy and education programs across the cricket world. He holds an adjunct position at the University of Queensland within their Human Movement department. Marc was also a keen fast bowler himself, having played first grade club cricket in Sydney and West Yorkshire in the 1990's.
"At our academy we will help fast bowlers to increase the speed of the ball, swinging the ball, reducing risk of back injury and avoiding illegal bowling actions", Portus added.    
"This is a lifelong passion for us and with that reason this academy which will provide online coaching to the players is established", he concluded.










