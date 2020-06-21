Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:58 AM
Solanki glad of Kohli time

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

LONDON, JUNE 20: New Surrey coach Vikram Solanki said working with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League had given him an insight into the mindset of cricket's "superstars" as he prepared to take up the reins at the Oval.
Former England batsman Solanki, who finished his playing career with Surrey before joining their backroom staff, succeeds Australia's Michael Di Venuto at the London-based club.
He is set to start his new post next week when group training resumes. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the English domestic season until August at the earliest.
Last year Solanki worked with star batsman Kohli when an assistant coach under former India boss Gary Kirsten at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.
The 44-year-old, whose Surrey squad contains several England internationals including Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and the Curran brothers, said his experience with Kohli had showed him how top players deal with pressure.    -AFP


