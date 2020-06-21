Solanki glad of Kohli time





Former England batsman Solanki, who finished his playing career with Surrey before joining their backroom staff, succeeds Australia's Michael Di Venuto at the London-based club.

He is set to start his new post next week when group training resumes. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the English domestic season until August at the earliest.

Last year Solanki worked with star batsman Kohli when an assistant coach under former India boss Gary Kirsten at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

The 44-year-old, whose Surrey squad contains several England internationals including Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and the Curran brothers, said his experience with Kohli had showed him how top players deal with pressure. -AFP



























