Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:58 AM
Cricketer Nazmul Opu tests positive for COVID-19

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Right after the news of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza infected with Novel Coronavirus broke out, national left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Opu also found positive for the deadly virus.
Opu who played one Test, 5 ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals for Bangladesh has been giving the vulnerable people a voluntary service during the time of COVID-19.
"I went to Narshigdi last week to distribute the aids to the people hit hard by coronavirus. Upon my return, I felt unwell with body ache and fever.
Then I gave my sample for test, which was found positive for coronavirus," Opu told the reporters.
He also urged everyone to pray for his speedy recovery from the deadly virus that infected more than one lac and killed 1425 people in Bangladesh so far.     -BSS


