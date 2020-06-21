

Mashrafe urges everyone to pray for him

Mashrafe, also the ruling party lawmaker from Narial-2 constituency, now has kept him isolated at his Mirpur residence.

"Today I was tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone please prays for me, so that I can recover fast," he wrote in a facebook post. Mashrafe also urged people to stay at home, considering how fatal the virus could be.

"The number of infection from this deadly virus has already crossed 1 lac mark. We have to be more careful. Please don't get out from home without any urgency," he wrote.

Mashrafe's mother in law, sister of his wife and her two daughters were tested positive few days ago and they were brought to Dhaka from Narail for better treatment.

The lanky fast bowler, considered as the best bowler the country has ever seen, worked hard to tackle the COVID-19

situation in his locality by taking various initiatives.

He also came in close contact of the healthcare personnel who were treating corona patients and kept himself isolated from the family members earlier.

But recently he was suffering from mild fever and his body temperature rose to 101 degrees.

Mashrafe then provided sample for the test and was found COVID-19 positive.

Mashrafe had a mild fever of 99 degrees in Saturday morning and had no other complications. He is on isolation at his Dhaka residence at Mirpur.

"I am taking treatment from my home in which I kept myself isolated," Mashrafe informed.

"I have been following the guidelines. No need to fear. We need right awareness to battle with coronavirus."

Mashrafe is the first high profile cricketer to be tested positive for the lethal virus that infected more than one lac people in Bangladesh and killed 1425 already.

Earlier former Bangladesh opener and the elder brother of Tamim Iqbal, Nafis Iqbal tested positive for coronavirus. A few other cricket related people had already also tested positive for this virus.

Mashrafe stood beside the people of his constituency and the cricket related people after the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

To raise money, he however put his bracelet, that hugged his wrist since he joined the national team in 2001, up for auction. The bracelet was bought for Tk. 42 lakh, which went to his Narail Express Foundation.

Mashrafe was aiding the people with those amounts. -BSS

























