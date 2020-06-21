Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:58 AM
BFF to notify government, FIFA before holding elective congress

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy said they must notify the government as well as FIFA before holding the elective congress of BFF.
"I would like to assure you that the BFF election and annual general meeting will be held after notifying the government as well as FIFA as per the executive committee's decision after the coronavirus situation becomes normal," said the BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy through a video message today.
He said the decision of postponement of election for indefinite period due to coronavirus situation which BFF executive committee took earlier, will stick firm on their decision.
A vested quarter is running propaganda about the BFF election which is fabricated and baseless. The BFF is only conducting some administrative activities ahead of the election, which included forming of election commission and collecting names of the delegates of different clubs and associations under the BFF. The BFF executive committee will take decision regarding the date and place of general meeting and election later stage, Murshedy continued on.
Earlier in March, the BFF in a statement decided to postpone its April 20 elections for indefinite period. Due to the World Health Organisation declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic and the government of Bangladesh imposing a nationwide lockdown from March 26 to April 4 to curb the spread of coronavirus, any kind of public gathering is banned nowadays.
"The executive committee of the BFF has decided to postpone the BFF Elective Congress 2020, previously scheduled to be held on April 20, unless the situation becomes normal. The same will be communicated to AFC and FIFA.
World football governing body FIFA advised Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) not to hold the elections amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Later on June 17 last, FIFA advised to arrange congress of BFF soon after the situation improves and advised BFF to keep them updated in the regards.     -BSS


