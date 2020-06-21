

Shakib pays glowing tribute to Ramchand Goala

Shakib who has been serving ICC-imposed ban at this moment termed Goala a legend in the history of Bangladesh cricket.

"Ramchand Goala, one of the pioneers of Bangladesh cricket, left us yesterday," he wrote in a facebook post.

"He will always be considered as a legend in the history of Bangladesh cricket because of his definitive passion and dedication for the game.

I offer my sincerest condolences to his family. You will be dearly missed sir," the ace all-rounder added.

Left-arm spinner Goala had made his Dhaka league debut in the early 60s and became a remarkable symbol of longevity by continuing to appear in club cricket until up to the age of 53.

In a career of many achievements and a prolific tally of wickets, Goala represented the best clubs in country. His longest stint had been with Abahani Krira Chakra for whom he provided 15 years of dedicated service.

He also played for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Greater Mymensingh Cricket Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Lalmatia Club and Shantinagar Club in the Dhaka league.

Goala was a member of the Bangladesh National Team during the tour of West Bengal in 1983-84 and Sri Lanka's visit to Bangladesh in 1985. -BSS























