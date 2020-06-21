Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:58 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shakib pays glowing tribute to Ramchand Goala

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Shakib pays glowing tribute to Ramchand Goala

Shakib pays glowing tribute to Ramchand Goala

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan paid rich tributes to former cricketer Ramchand Goala, who died on Friday at the age of 79.
Shakib who has been serving ICC-imposed ban at this moment termed Goala a legend in the history of Bangladesh cricket.
"Ramchand Goala, one of the pioneers of Bangladesh cricket, left us yesterday," he wrote in a facebook post.
"He will always be considered as a legend in the history of Bangladesh cricket because of his definitive passion and dedication for the game.
I offer my sincerest condolences to his family. You will be dearly missed sir," the ace all-rounder added.
Left-arm spinner Goala had made his Dhaka league debut in the early 60s and became a remarkable symbol of longevity by continuing to appear in club cricket until up to the age of 53.
In a career of many achievements and a prolific tally of wickets, Goala represented the best clubs in country. His longest stint had been with Abahani Krira Chakra for whom he provided 15 years of dedicated service.
He also played for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Greater Mymensingh Cricket Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Lalmatia Club and Shantinagar Club in the Dhaka league.
Goala was a member of the Bangladesh National Team during the tour of West Bengal in 1983-84 and Sri Lanka's visit to Bangladesh in 1985.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp ready for Liverpool title push
Sane wants to leave Man City, says Guardiola
Basketball restarts in China after five-month virus stoppage
Pique pessimistic over Barca title bid after Sevilla draw
Solskjaer delighted by Pogba's impact as penalty drama denies Man Utd
Nafees Iqbal seeks prayer to overcome coronavirus
BSPA mourn death of its former convener Kamal Lohani
Gabriel won't let up against England after Root row


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft