Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:57 AM
Beijing tests parcel couriers

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020

BEIJING, June 20: Officials in Beijing are carrying out tests to detect traces of coronavirus on all food and parcel delivery workers in an effort to rein in a new outbreak, state-backed media reported on Saturday.
Officials in the Chinese capital have been expanding nucleic acid testing across the city of 20 million since a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted just over a week ago.
The outbreak, the first in Beijing in months, has now surpassed previous peak numbers in the city in early February.
A nucleic acid test involves a swab sample taken from the back of a person's throat or respiratory tract, and the sample is then tested for the presence of the coronavirus' genome.    -REUTERS


Beijing tests parcel couriers
