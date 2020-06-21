Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:57 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

US prosecutor refuses to quit

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

NEW YORK, June 20: A US prosecutor who investigated allies of President Donald Trump insisted on Friday he had no intention of quitting after the attorney general issued a press release announcing his resignation.
Geoffrey Berman oversaw the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed advisor Rudy Giuliani's efforts to discredit the president's political opponents since he was appointed to head the powerful Southern District of New York attorney's office in 2018.
He also investigated two associates of Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations and helping dig up dirt on Trump's election challenger Joe Biden, which became the subject of an impeachment inquiry into the president.
Attorney General William Barr announced Berman's resignation late on Friday and said Trump would nominate Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton as his replacement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beijing tests parcel couriers
US prosecutor refuses to quit
Malala finishes Oxford degree
Flushing toilets can spread corona: Report
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
UN condemns systemic racism-without naming US
US protesters topple Confederate statue after Juneteenth  rallies
US ‘assault’ on UN has done ‘lasting damage’: former WHO chief


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft