Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:57 AM
Malala finishes Oxford degree

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

LONDON, June 20: She is known the world over for her campaign for girls' education. Now Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has finished her degree at Oxford University and, like all students, is just looking forward to some sleep and some movies.
With universities in Britain temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yousafzai posted pictures on social media which showed her celebrating with a cake and balloons, and covered in foam, paint and confetti as per tradition for Oxford students on the last day of their final exams.
"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep," she said on her Twitter and Instagram feeds.     -REUTERS


