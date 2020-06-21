Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:57 AM
Flushing toilets can spread corona: Report

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, June 20: By now, you've heard many familiar sanitary guidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic: Wash your hands frequently; wear a mask in public. Here's one you may not have considered: Flush your toilet with the lid down - even at home. The next time you flush your toilet, close the lid.
A recent study by researchers at Yangzhou University in China claims the novel coronavirus can survive in the human digestive tract and appear in faeces of the infected.
The study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, used computer models to simulate water and air flows in a flushing toilet and the resulting droplet cloud. This, scientists often refer to as "toilet plume aerosol".
Flushing creates a great deal of turbulence and tiny bits of faecal matter, which the naked eye can't see, can be thrown into the air and that can stick to aerosols and settle on the surroundings or anyone visiting the toilet next can breathe it.




"Flushing will lift the virus up from the toilet bowl," co-author of the paper Ji-Xiang Wang, who researches fluids at Yangzhou University, said in an email, according to Washington Post. Wang further said, people "need to close the lid first and then trigger the flushing process."
"One can foresee that the velocity will be even higher when a toilet is used frequently, such as in the case of a family toilet during a busy time or a public toilet serving a densely populated area,"  Wang said.    -NYT


« PreviousNext »

