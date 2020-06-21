Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:57 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

UN condemns systemic racism-without naming US

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

GENEVA, June 20: The UN's top human rights body on Friday condemned discriminatory police brutality and demanded a report on "systemic racism", but rights groups accused Washington of wielding pressure to strip out any mention of the United States in the resolution.
The UN Human Rights Council's 47 members approved by consensus a revised resolution, which was presented by African countries for an urgent council debate, called following the death of George Floyd in US police custody.
Floyd's killing on May 25, after a white Minneapolis police officer -- since charged with murder -- pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, fuelled a national and global uproar over racism and police brutality.
An initially strongly-worded text proposed earlier this week had called for a high-level international investigation into police violence against people of African descent in the United States.
But it was watered down in recent days, first to remove the call for an international probe, and finally to strip away any mention of the United States.
This sparked outrage from rights groups, which accused Washington and its allies of lobbying heavily to revise the text -- a charge that the US mission in Geneva declined to respond to.
Burkina Faso's ambassador, who presented the resolution on behalf of African states, acknowledged Friday that "numerous concessions" had been made to "guarantee a consensus" on the text.
The approved resolution calls for UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to "prepare a report on systemic racism, violations of international human rights law against Africans and people of African descent by law enforcement agencies".
It adds that the report should especially pay attention to "those incidents that resulted in the death of George Floyd and other Africans and of people of African descent, to contribute to accountability and redress for victims".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beijing tests parcel couriers
US prosecutor refuses to quit
Malala finishes Oxford degree
Flushing toilets can spread corona: Report
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
UN condemns systemic racism-without naming US
US protesters topple Confederate statue after Juneteenth  rallies
US ‘assault’ on UN has done ‘lasting damage’: former WHO chief


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft