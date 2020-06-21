Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:57 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

US protesters topple Confederate statue after Juneteenth  rallies

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

WASHINGTON, June 20: Protesters in Washington toppled a statue of a Confederate general late Friday, after nationwide rallies to demand racial justice on a day heavy with symbolism -- the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Demonstrations were held in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington against a backdrop of weeks of protests fuelled by the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police.
In a stark illustration of the tensions roiling the nation, President Donald Trump issued a solemn White House statement commemorating Juneteenth, while also threatening protesters on Twitter ahead of his controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.
Juneteenth marks the day -- June 19, 1865 -- when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed slaves that they were free -- two months after the Civil War had ended and two-and-a-half years after president Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
The date is generally celebrated with prayer services and family gatherings, but comes this year amid a national soul-searching over America's legacy of racial injustice.
The United States has been gripped by daily "Black Lives Matter" protests since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer in Minnesota.
Late on Friday a statue of Confederate general Albert Pike was torn down by demonstrators in the capital and set on fire, in an act labelled a "disgrace" by Trump.
"The D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested," Trump tweeted. Earlier, several thousand demonstrators marched across New York's Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan, chanting the names of black men and women killed by police in recent years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beijing tests parcel couriers
US prosecutor refuses to quit
Malala finishes Oxford degree
Flushing toilets can spread corona: Report
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
UN condemns systemic racism-without naming US
US protesters topple Confederate statue after Juneteenth  rallies
US ‘assault’ on UN has done ‘lasting damage’: former WHO chief


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft