Court set to rule on Trump attempt to stop aide’s damning book

WASHINGTON, June 20: A judge weighed President Donald Trump's last-ditch bid on Friday to stop former top aide John Bolton's bombshell book from publication, but with much of the damning contents already out there was little hope for the White House."It certainly looks difficult to me about what I can do about those books all over the country," Judge Royce Lamberth said at a hearing in Washington, DC, federal court, referring to copies of "The Room Where it Happened" that have already been distributed and dissected in the media.The Justice Department had sought the emergency hearing to halt the official publication on Tuesday. But shipments have already been made to warehouses across the United States and other countries, while Bolton himself has embarked on a series of media interviews to promote the work."The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn," Lamberth said.The judge did not say when he would rule on the government's request for an injunction.The government argues that Bolton, the ex-national security advisor, violated secrecy laws because "The Room Where it Happened" did not get proper vetting. -AFP