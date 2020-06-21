Brazil, Europe pass bleak milestones as WHO warns of new virus phase





Death tolls in Colombia and Mexico also made grim reading -- passing 2,000 and 20,000, respectively -- as the virus tightened its grip in the Americas.

Although the spread has slowed in Europe, it is still the worst-affected continent -- almost half of its 2.5 million cases being registered in Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

The continent is easing its way out of strict lockdowns that have caused crippling economic damage, but the WHO warned against giving in to isolation fatigue.

The virus has now killed more than 458,000 people and infected 8.6 million worldwide.

A vaccine remains months off at best despite several trials, and scientists are still making daily discoveries about the virus, its symptoms and the extent to which it may have spread before being identified.

Brazil reported a one-day record of nearly 55,000 infections on Friday, becoming the second country to pass one million cases after the United States -- the only country with higher numbers of deaths and cases.

The health ministry said the jump was caused by "instability" in its reporting system, which delayed previous days' figures for some states.

Brazil's death toll now stands at nearly 49,000, and has risen by more than 1,000 each of the past four days -- although its curve finally appears to be starting to flatten.

Authorities in Mexico City meanwhile pushed back a planned reopening of the economy from next week to the following week, saying the rate of infection was still too high.

Argentina, which is reeling from the economic impact of the health crisis, bought more time to negotiate a $66 billion debt restructuring with creditors, who agreed to extend the deadline once again, to July 24. -AFP



















