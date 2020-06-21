

My House My Farm changes fate of Rozina and others

Once a destitute woman of remote Atahar Pramanik Para of Kalai Upazila, a 35km away from the district, has now been a solvent lady.

Through her hard work, she has defeated the haunting attack of the poverty in a short time of only three years.

When she was in a critical condition with her family, she came to know about the government's landmark scheme, My House My Farm.

This rural development programme has changed lives of many others like Rozina. It is one of the 10 exclusive projects introduced by Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina.

A visit unearthed that in 2017 Rozina became member of Atahar Pramanik Para Gram Unnayan Samity under Jindarpur Union. After few days, she received a loan amount of Tk 10,000 against her savings. The amount has now turned into a wealth of about Tk 7 lakh.

She has been known to people in the locality as the woman of My House My Farm.

She was settled with one neighboure Attab Uddin when she was in class eight. Her husband's had no farming land but only the house.

She would sell saplings taking from others' nurseries by going village to village on a van.

Her family would live on the profits made from the day's sale.

She raised her nursery at the cost of her loan amount of Tk 10,000.

She got a profit amount of Tk 10,000. She took a land piece of 30-decimal as contract.

She launched her own nursery, named Swapna Nursery.

At present, her nursery is full of different trees including malta, mango, black berry, citrus fruit, jackfruit, chalta, litchi , thai guava, coconut, pomegranate and others. In selling saplings, her husband Attab Uddin assists her.

By the time, her loan amount has increased. Her current savings stands at Tk 16,000.

Her second phase credit is Tk 20,000. Alongside nursery, she has cow, goat, hen and ducks.

Her one son and one daughter are receiving education. She has started now farming paddy and vegetables on another 30-decimal contracted land. Her house has been electricity connected. She has bought household articles too.

Her husband Attab Uddin is very happy to see a shined family.

Solvencies have marked other lives like Rokeya Begum, Masuma Begum, Lota Bibi and Swapna Begum.

Under My House My Farm, their living standard has been changed. There is no poverty in their families.

The Damthor Gram Unnayan Samity was formed with 60 woman members. Seeing the success of the association, others are showing interest to be its member. But there is no rule for including more than 60 members in an association.

Upazla Coordinator of My House My Farm Minhajul Islam said the programme is one of the ten special projects of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mobaraok Hossain Parvez said the developments of the members have drawn the attention of all in villages.

He said in ensuring women empowerment, the scheme has been playing a pivotal role.

The District Coordinator of My House My Farm Rakubul Hasan said a total of 863 associations have been formed in 288 villages of 32 unions.

The total savings of the association members stand at Tk 56 crore and 87 lakh.

Of the total, the members' capital is Tk 20.86 crore and the government's incentive is Tk 15.11 crore.

A total of Tk 93.94 crore have been given to the present members as loan.

After depositing Tk 2,500 by a member, the equivalent amount is being given as bonus.









An entrepreneur is to refund Tk 800 against a loan amount of Tk 10,000 a year.

The successful women said the country can be free of poverty by 2,022 under the programme.



