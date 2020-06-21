12 coronavirus patients flee after getting test report in two dists





JOYPURHAT: Eleven coronavirus patients in the district went into hiding from their houses, raising fear and risk among common people.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Friday.

They went into hiding as they were found positive for the coronavirus, said the CS, adding that they informed the matter to police and asked to take necessary steps in this regard.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tariqul Islam said 11 patients went into hiding out of the district after giving their samples for tests. Police is trying to detain them, the ASP added.

Meanwhile, two more people tested positive for the virus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the virus cases to 240.

Of the infected patients, 161 recovered from the disease. The first case of the virus was recorded in the district on April 16.

JASHORE: A patient fled from his house in Bagachra area of Sharsha Upazila in the district after a test report confirmed his coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The patient was identified as Md Mojaffar Hossain, 50, nightguard of Bagachra area.

Hossain along with two other residents of the upazila including officials of Palli Bidyut Samity tested positive for Covid-19, said Upazila Health Officer Dr Yusuf Ali.

Their houses were kept under lockdown as per the rule, Dr Yusuf added.

Bagachra Sub-Health Centre Deputy Assistant Medical Officer Dr Motiar Rahman said he went to Mojaffar's house to put it under the lockdown at 2:30pm but his house was locked.

Neighbours said he fled after he came to know about his infection.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh crossed the 100,000-mark on Thursday after the health authorities announced detection of 3,803 new cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 38 more patients succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 1,343.



























Twelve coronavirus patients fled from their houses after getting test reports in two districts- Joypurhat and Jashore, in two days.JOYPURHAT: Eleven coronavirus patients in the district went into hiding from their houses, raising fear and risk among common people.District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Friday.They went into hiding as they were found positive for the coronavirus, said the CS, adding that they informed the matter to police and asked to take necessary steps in this regard.Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tariqul Islam said 11 patients went into hiding out of the district after giving their samples for tests. Police is trying to detain them, the ASP added.Meanwhile, two more people tested positive for the virus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the virus cases to 240.Of the infected patients, 161 recovered from the disease. The first case of the virus was recorded in the district on April 16.JASHORE: A patient fled from his house in Bagachra area of Sharsha Upazila in the district after a test report confirmed his coronavirus infection on Thursday.The patient was identified as Md Mojaffar Hossain, 50, nightguard of Bagachra area.Hossain along with two other residents of the upazila including officials of Palli Bidyut Samity tested positive for Covid-19, said Upazila Health Officer Dr Yusuf Ali.Their houses were kept under lockdown as per the rule, Dr Yusuf added.Bagachra Sub-Health Centre Deputy Assistant Medical Officer Dr Motiar Rahman said he went to Mojaffar's house to put it under the lockdown at 2:30pm but his house was locked.Neighbours said he fled after he came to know about his infection.Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh crossed the 100,000-mark on Thursday after the health authorities announced detection of 3,803 new cases in the last 24 hours.In the last 24 hours, 38 more patients succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 1,343.