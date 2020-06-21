Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:56 AM
Home Countryside

3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Jashore and Narayanganj, in three days
JASHORE: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Noapara area of the district town on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Md Mizanur Rahman Bishwas, 60, of Fultala Upazila, and Md Monirul Islam, 40, of Abhaynagar Upazila.
Police and local sources said a truck smashed an easy-bike on the Jashore- Khulna Road near Noapara Peerbari in the morning, leaving the two dead on the spot and another injured.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Noapara Highway Police Station (PS) Md Sahabuddin Ahmed Chowdhury confirmed the incident.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Abul Quashem, 53, hailed from Daulatpur Village in Sonaimuri Upazila of Noakhali.
Quoting eyewitnesses, Kanchpur Highway PS OC M Mozaffar Ahmed said a Chittagong-bound private car knocked down Quashem while he was crossing the road near Navana CNG pump at around 9pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Police, however, detained the car driver.


