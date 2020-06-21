Two die from snakebites in two districts





JHENIDAH: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was killed from snakebite in Halidhani Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday

Deceased Sohel was the son Mohammad Ali, a resident of Sonardari Village in the upazila.

Halidhani Union Parishad Chairman Matiur Rahman said a venomous snake bite on the gentile of Sohel at early hours when he went outside for responding to nature's call.

Herring his screaming, family members rushed him to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital.

Sohel died on the way to Dhaka in the afternoon.

SIRAJGANJ: A seven-year-old boy died from snakebite in Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Arafat Hossain was the son of Ariful Islam, a resident of Penguari Village in the upazila.

Deceased's Father Ariful said a venomous snake bit Arafat at early hours when he was in sleep in the house. He immediately woke up and started crying due to severe burning sensation. Instantly, they took him to a local snake charmer but he could not give any treatment.

Later, they took him to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty declared him dead.

Confirming the matter, Hospital Physician Dr Amanullah said he had died before he was brought to the hospital.





























