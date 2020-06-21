Twelve die with corona infection, symptoms in four districts





BARISHAL: Four persons including a physician died of coronavirus at ICU in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Friday.

Deceased Physician Dr Emdad Ullah, 58, was the senior consultant of Department of Dermatology and Sex at SBMCH. He died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment at ICU in the hospital.

SBMCH Director Dr Bakir Hossain said Dr Emdad was admitted to the corona unit here with the virus symptoms on Thursday afternoon. Later, he he tested positive for the virus.

On the other hand, three more persons died with coronavirus symptoms at SBMCH on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Barek Rari, 55, of Baishari Union of Banaripara Upazila, Shamima, 36, of Raipasha Union in Sadar Upazila, and Enamul Haque, 8, of Faridpur Union in Bakerganj Upazila.

Their samples were collected and sent for the virus test, Dr Bakir Hossain added.

LAXMIPUR: Two persons including a woman died with coronavirus symptoms in Ramganj and Ramgati upazilas of the district in last 24 hours.

The deceased were identified as Halima Khatun, 72, of Ramganj Upazila, and Abdul Momin, 60, of Char Afzal area in Ramgati Upazila.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar said the deceased's family members were asked to stay in home quarantine.

So far, a total of 11 people died of coronavirus in the district, the CS added.

PANCHAGARH: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad, 55, a resident of Afajnagar Village in the upazila.

Panchagarh Union Parishad (UP) Member Azizar Rahman said Abdus Samad was suffering from fever for few days. He was admitted to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital in the morning and died later while receiving treatment there.

The UP Chairman Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A coronavirus patient and four others with the virus symptoms died in the district from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Of the deceased, Kawaser Mia, a resident of Sadar Upazila, died after being infected with coronavirus while Azad Khan of Thantali area, Alamgir Bepari of Rasti area, Md Anisur Rahman Minal Talukder of Durgabardi area and Rakib Udding of Harikuamaria area died of coronavirus like symptoms.

A total of nine patients died of coronavirus while 12 others died with the virus symptoms in the district till Friday.

Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Ikram Hossain said samples were collected from the patients who died from coronavirus like symptoms for tests.

















