

Jamuna starts swelling abnormally

Due to the surging rise-up in the water level of the mighty river, all the protecting guide dams including Brahmaputra flood control dam, town protection dam, and all dams of the flood-prone upazilas have already been in risk of existence.

Especially, a total of 13km open space at the Brahmaputra flood control dam is at a high risk. The water level rise-up in the Jamuna River has caused the rising in all the linking rivers.

The concerned people warned of a further rise by around four centimetre in the coming week. So, the people of Sirajganj are in greater erosion.

Yet officials of the Water Development Board (WDB) said the rising in the Jamuna River is the normal matter at this time. They claimed all the guide dams are being monitored regularly; advance preparations have also been taken for protecting these guides.

According to the WDB sources, the danger mark of the Jamuna River is 13.35 centimetre. For the last one week, the river has been registering rise-up at an abnormal rate.

On June 14, the rising trend stood at 12.08 centimetre and then declined at 11.78 centimetre on June 17 in the morning. And in the afternoon, it resumed rising again to record 12.01 centimetre on June 18 at noon.

Now the Jamuna water is flowing below the danger mark of 1.34 centimetre.

Kortua, Fuljur, Ichhamoti, Hurasagar, Boral, Bilsurja and Gumani rivers are also recording rise..

The stretch of the Brahmaputra Flood Control dam is 79km. Of the dam, 13km including 6km ranging from Sirajganj Sadar via Kazipur to Patagram and 7km ranging within Brahmangram Hatpachil area of Enayetpur are open. This ranging segment of the dam is mostly at risk. This area falls into the erosion at the time of rising and declining of the water levels affecting the locality.

Meanwhile, the erosion has taken severe form at Shahzadpur point. In Shahzadpur Upazila, villages like Bhatpara, Natun Bazar, Gudibari, Jogtola, Thutia and Hatpachil of Koijuri Union and Pakurtola, Bheka and Baoikhola of Jalalpur Union have been erosion affected. Also, Arkandi and Brahmmangram villages of Khukni Union, Dhitpur, Shripur, Makra, Sonatuni, Boro Chantara, Barpakhia, and Bantiar villages of Sonatuni Union are in erosion threat.

Almas Hossain of Bhatpara Village of Koijuri Union said, "We can't sleep at night in fear of erosion. My house was eroded eight times. Each time it turned me destitute. If my house gets embedded in the Jamua again, there will be no means for us to stand."

He said the rise-up started with the beginning of the rainy season. And in tandem with the rise-up, the erosion started hitting.

In the last one week, at least five kilometre of protection dam along the Jamuna, 100-foot CC block, and geo-bags were embedded.

Koijuri Union Chairman Saiful Islam, Jalalpur Union Chairman Sultan Mahmud, Sonatuni Union Chairman Lutfur Rahman said the current in the river has taken severe form due to the rise-up. As a result, along the bank of Jamuna, the erosion has taken an alarming form at Shahzadpur Upazila point. The riverbank protection dams are being hit hard.

At their own cost, locals are trying to tackle the erosion by raising bamboo-fences. But these are not working. So, they requested the WDB authorities for taking immediate measures.

Sharing their previous experiences they said such level of erosion did not occur in the past. Earlier, the rise-up would take place gradually.

So, they are apprehending flooding.

Sub-divisional Engineer of WDB AKM Rafikul Islam said the abnormal rise-up in the last one week has approached near the danger mark.

He added the rise-up reached 12.01 centimetre on June 18 at noon. And the Jamuna River is flowing now under 1.31 centimetre of the danger mark.

In the coming week, it is speculated around four centimetre rise-up, he said. The rising rate forecast such warning, he added.

According to him, during the rainy season, the river-swelling is normal.

All flood control dams are being monitored round the clock. He acknowledged a 13km open space at the Brahmaputra guide dam saying, "It bears no fear."

The advance measures have been taken to protect the dam, he disclosed.

A plan is underway to raise a permanent dam in the area, he added.

Block sacks, CC blocks and geo-bags are ready for resisting erosion in the rivers of the district including those of Shahzadpur.



















