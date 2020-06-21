Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:56 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two bodies recovered in Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, June 20: Police have recovered two bodies in Akkelpur and Khetlal upazilas of the district in the span of 24 hours.
The deceased were identified as Rozina Begum, 18, wife of Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Akkelpur, and Aram Ali Sardar Thandu, 45, a farmer, of Khetlal Upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station Abu Ubaida said on information, police recovered Rozina's body from a road in Gurumba Purbapara Village on Saturday morning.
The body was sent to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital.
The deceased's father said Mehedi took Rozina from her father's house to in-law's house on Friday night.
Later, Rozina's body was found on a road, a little further from her father's house.
Stab marks were found on her belly, the OC added.




Police, however, arrested Mehedi in this connection.
Meanwhile, police recovered a farmer's body from Hindashahi Para area in Khetlal Upazila on Friday morning, and sent it to local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Family sources said he had been ill for long times.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A human chain was formed on the Netrakona Press Club premises in the town
My House My Farm changes fate of Rozina and others
12 coronavirus patients flee after getting test report in two dists
3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Two die from snakebites in two districts
Twelve die with corona infection, symptoms in four districts
Jamuna starts swelling abnormally
Two bodies recovered in Joypurhat


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft