Two bodies recovered in Joypurhat





The deceased were identified as Rozina Begum, 18, wife of Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Akkelpur, and Aram Ali Sardar Thandu, 45, a farmer, of Khetlal Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station Abu Ubaida said on information, police recovered Rozina's body from a road in Gurumba Purbapara Village on Saturday morning.

The body was sent to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital.

The deceased's father said Mehedi took Rozina from her father's house to in-law's house on Friday night.

Later, Rozina's body was found on a road, a little further from her father's house.

Stab marks were found on her belly, the OC added.









Police, however, arrested Mehedi in this connection.

Meanwhile, police recovered a farmer's body from Hindashahi Para area in Khetlal Upazila on Friday morning, and sent it to local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family sources said he had been ill for long times.

JOYPURHAT, June 20: Police have recovered two bodies in Akkelpur and Khetlal upazilas of the district in the span of 24 hours.The deceased were identified as Rozina Begum, 18, wife of Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Akkelpur, and Aram Ali Sardar Thandu, 45, a farmer, of Khetlal Upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station Abu Ubaida said on information, police recovered Rozina's body from a road in Gurumba Purbapara Village on Saturday morning.The body was sent to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital.The deceased's father said Mehedi took Rozina from her father's house to in-law's house on Friday night.Later, Rozina's body was found on a road, a little further from her father's house.Stab marks were found on her belly, the OC added.Police, however, arrested Mehedi in this connection.Meanwhile, police recovered a farmer's body from Hindashahi Para area in Khetlal Upazila on Friday morning, and sent it to local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Family sources said he had been ill for long times.