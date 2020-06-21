Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:56 AM
Home Countryside

Eight nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

Eight persons including a couple were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Dinajpur, Bhola and Natore, in two days.
DINAJPUR: Police, in three separate drives, detained five persons including a couple along with drugs in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The arrested persons are: Rahanur Islam, 32, a resident of Boigram Village; Manirul Islam Moha, 30, Hannan Ali, 40, and his wife Jannati Begum, 23, of Nashipur Village; and Alam Hossain, 30, hails from Panchbibi Upazila of Joypurhat.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzaq said Manirul and the couple were detained along with 500 yaba tablets in Nawapara Village, Rahanur with 20 bottles of phensedyl in Boigram Village and Alam with 257 yaba tablets in Dharanda area.
They were produced before a court in the district after filing cases under Narcotics Control Act with the PS.  
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police arrested two drug traders along with 525 yaba tablets in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. The arrested persons are Md Kabir, 28, and Md Kamal Hossain, 30, residents of Dakshin Charmangal Village in the upazila.
Sashibushon PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam said a team of police arrested the duo from Sashibushon area in the afternoon.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.
NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with yaba tablets in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning. Detained Rabiul Islam, 35, is a resident of the upazila.
RAB-12 Sirajganj Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Md Shafiqur Rahman confirmed the incident through a press release.
On information, a team of RAB-12 conducted a drive in one late Farid Sheikh's house in Shibnagar Village in the morning, and detained him with 3,902 yaba tablets.
A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Lalpur PS in this connection.











