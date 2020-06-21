30 more contract corona in three districts





LAXMIPUR: Some 15 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 564.

District Civil Surgeon's (CS) Office confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the total infected, 270 are in Sadar, 99 in Ramganj, 88 in Kamalnagar and 64 in Raipur Upazila.

Meanwhile, 54 people died with coronavirus symptoms in the district while 12 found positive for the virus.

So far, a total of 261 people made recovery from the deadly virus.

District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar said the virus cases are increasing in the district as people are not following health guidelines and maintaining social distancing rules set by the government.

CHUADANGA: Seven more persons including three policemen have been tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 176.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said a total of 39 samples were sent to PCR lab at Kushtia Medical College Hospital where seven found positive in the morning.

Among the newly contacted coronavirus patients, four are the members of a family including two children in Jafarpur Village of Sadar Upazila and the three policemen are from Damurhuda Model Police Station.

The three policemen have been kept at isolation unit of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine, the CS added.

Meanwhile, some 90 coronavirus infected patients recovered from the virus here while two died.

The first coronavirus case in the district was reported on March 19.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday afternoon.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 370.

Samples of 51 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, eight persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

However, 213 people have made recovery from the virus while 15 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.

























