People fined Tk 19,900 in two districts





NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined shopkeepers and pedestrians Tk 14,200 for violating health guidelines in Taraganj Bazar area of Nalitabari Upazila in the district.

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanchita Rani Biswas conducted the drive in Taraganj Bazar area at night and fined the violators of the health guidelines issued by government.

UNO Md Arifur Rahman said the drive will continue.

NATORE: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined 24 people for not wearing masks in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Saiful Islam fined the violators of health guidelines Tk 5,700 at that time.

UNO Tomal Hossain confirmed the incident.























