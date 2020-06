PORSHA, NAOGAON, June 20: A one-and-a-half-year old minor girl drowned in a pond in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rafia, daughter of Shahidul, a resident of Nitpur Duapal area in the upazila.

Locals said Rafia slipped into a pond nearby her house while playing beside it in the afternoon. Later, family members recovered the body.