Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
Home Countryside

2 killed by lightning strikes in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a minor girl were killed by separate lightning strikes in two districts- Jhenidah and Bogura, on Friday.
JHENIDAH: A farmer was killed by lightning strikes in Madhuhati Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Liton, 30, was the son of Nurul Islam, a resident of the upazila.
Madhuhati Union Parishad Chairman Faruk Hossain Jewell said thunderstorm struck him in Jiala Village while he was working in the field, leaving him dead on the spot.
BOGURA: A minor girl was killed by lightning strikes in Chhatiani Village under Mathurapur Union in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Samapti Khatun, 8, daughter of Murshid Alam of Panibari Village in Sadar Upazila of Sirajganj.
Local sources said Samapti came to her maternal grandfather's house in Chhatiani Village a couple of days ago. On Friday noon, thunderbolt stuck her while she was playing in the courtyard of the house. She died on the spot.


