Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
3 electrocuted in 3 districts

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Three persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Barishal and Kishoreganj, in three days.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A man was electrocuted in Atrai Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Shahin Khandaker, 42, was a resident of Fulbari Village under Shahagola Union in the upazila.
Locals said Shahin came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working household works in the courtyard in the morning, leaving him critically injured.
He was taken to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A youth was electrocuted in Ragua Village under Kazir Char Union in Muladi Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mamun, 35, son of Shahjahan of the same area. Local sources said Mamun came in contact with a live electricity while working in a newly constructed building at noon.  
Later, the family members rushed him to Muladi Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mamun dead.   
Muladi PS OC Faizuddin Mirdha confirmed the incident.
KISHOREGANJ: A youth was electrocuted in Mazgown Village of Tarail Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sohel Mia, 26, son of Mobarak Mia of the same area.
Local sources said Sohel came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while catching fish in the pond.
Later, locals rushed him to Tarail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel dead.
Tarail PS OC Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the incident.


