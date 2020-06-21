Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Delay in refilling oxygen cylinders poses life risk to Bogura corona patients

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Akhtaruzzaman

BOGRA, June 20:  Cases of COVID-19 is on the rise in the district.
With this rising trend, the crises for oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 beds are increasing.
According to field sources, the oxygen cylinders of Bogra Mohammad Ali Hospital are being refilled in Dhaka, and it is making  a delay-return, for which, the COVID-19 patients are in life risk.
Supervisor ATM Nuruzzaman of the hospital said although it is the 250-bed hospital, it has 120 ordinary beds for COVID-19 and 8 beds in the ICU.
Till to-date there are about 100 corona patients in the isolation units. In home isolation, the number of patients is several times more.
According to District Control Room sources, so far, there are about 1,000 patients in home isolation. According to the physicians advises, they are receiving treatment of corona disease.
There are 44 big and 80 small cylinders at Bogra Mohammad Ali Hospital. The ICU ward of the hospital is in the stressing need of oxygen.
The patients are connected with oxygen lines in serial.
Earlier, the empty cylinders would be brought back from Dhaka after refilling within 24 hours. Now it is taking more than 48 hours.  If the oxygen-supply is hampered continuously, the health risks will be heightened at the hospital, hospital sources warned.     
In the meantime, in the case of any accommodation shortage in Mohammad Ali Hospital, a total of 11 upazila health complexes are being prepared with isolation facilities comprising each five beds, according to District Civil Surgeon Dr. Gawsul Azim Chowdhury.
He added COVID and non-COVID beds are being prepared at Shahid Ziaur Rahman Hospital. A total of 40 beds are being made ready here. The preparing of the beds will be completed by June 20, he expressed the hope.
In addition, another 20 COVID-19 beds are being prepared at a private hospital-TMSS Medical College Hospital. If necessary, big private hospitals will also be used. It has been requested to prepare the hospitals accordingly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A human chain was formed on the Netrakona Press Club premises in the town
My House My Farm changes fate of Rozina and others
12 coronavirus patients flee after getting test report in two dists
3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Two die from snakebites in two districts
Twelve die with corona infection, symptoms in four districts
Jamuna starts swelling abnormally
Two bodies recovered in Joypurhat


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft