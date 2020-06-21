Delay in refilling oxygen cylinders poses life risk to Bogura corona patients





With this rising trend, the crises for oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 beds are increasing.

According to field sources, the oxygen cylinders of Bogra Mohammad Ali Hospital are being refilled in Dhaka, and it is making a delay-return, for which, the COVID-19 patients are in life risk.

Supervisor ATM Nuruzzaman of the hospital said although it is the 250-bed hospital, it has 120 ordinary beds for COVID-19 and 8 beds in the ICU.

Till to-date there are about 100 corona patients in the isolation units. In home isolation, the number of patients is several times more.

According to District Control Room sources, so far, there are about 1,000 patients in home isolation. According to the physicians advises, they are receiving treatment of corona disease.

There are 44 big and 80 small cylinders at Bogra Mohammad Ali Hospital. The ICU ward of the hospital is in the stressing need of oxygen.

The patients are connected with oxygen lines in serial.

Earlier, the empty cylinders would be brought back from Dhaka after refilling within 24 hours. Now it is taking more than 48 hours. If the oxygen-supply is hampered continuously, the health risks will be heightened at the hospital, hospital sources warned.

In the meantime, in the case of any accommodation shortage in Mohammad Ali Hospital, a total of 11 upazila health complexes are being prepared with isolation facilities comprising each five beds, according to District Civil Surgeon Dr. Gawsul Azim Chowdhury.

He added COVID and non-COVID beds are being prepared at Shahid Ziaur Rahman Hospital. A total of 40 beds are being made ready here. The preparing of the beds will be completed by June 20, he expressed the hope.

In addition, another 20 COVID-19 beds are being prepared at a private hospital-TMSS Medical College Hospital. If necessary, big private hospitals will also be used. It has been requested to prepare the hospitals accordingly.















BOGRA, June 20: Cases of COVID-19 is on the rise in the district.With this rising trend, the crises for oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 beds are increasing.According to field sources, the oxygen cylinders of Bogra Mohammad Ali Hospital are being refilled in Dhaka, and it is making a delay-return, for which, the COVID-19 patients are in life risk.Supervisor ATM Nuruzzaman of the hospital said although it is the 250-bed hospital, it has 120 ordinary beds for COVID-19 and 8 beds in the ICU.Till to-date there are about 100 corona patients in the isolation units. In home isolation, the number of patients is several times more.According to District Control Room sources, so far, there are about 1,000 patients in home isolation. According to the physicians advises, they are receiving treatment of corona disease.There are 44 big and 80 small cylinders at Bogra Mohammad Ali Hospital. The ICU ward of the hospital is in the stressing need of oxygen.The patients are connected with oxygen lines in serial.Earlier, the empty cylinders would be brought back from Dhaka after refilling within 24 hours. Now it is taking more than 48 hours. If the oxygen-supply is hampered continuously, the health risks will be heightened at the hospital, hospital sources warned.In the meantime, in the case of any accommodation shortage in Mohammad Ali Hospital, a total of 11 upazila health complexes are being prepared with isolation facilities comprising each five beds, according to District Civil Surgeon Dr. Gawsul Azim Chowdhury.He added COVID and non-COVID beds are being prepared at Shahid Ziaur Rahman Hospital. A total of 40 beds are being made ready here. The preparing of the beds will be completed by June 20, he expressed the hope.In addition, another 20 COVID-19 beds are being prepared at a private hospital-TMSS Medical College Hospital. If necessary, big private hospitals will also be used. It has been requested to prepare the hospitals accordingly.