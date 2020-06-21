Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
Taking life of a doctor

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020

Dear Sir

In this pandemic we have seen how bravely the doctors are shielding us from the deadly coronavirus.. So far over a thousand doctors across the country have been infected with corona. Around 40 doctors have sacrificed their life in this battle. Moreover, the 4 per cent of the total infected in the country are health workers.
The recent incident in Khulna has shaken our conscience. A doctor named Md Abdur Rakib beaten to death. This is very sad. The whole nation should mourn in this incident. The whole medical communityis stunned. Various quarters demanded immediate arrest and punishment of the attackers. However, if there is no exemplary punishment, this incident will happen again and again.
This attitude is also a proof that we are becoming inhumane day by day. We need to learn to become more empathetic towards all human beings. An immediate action should be taken to punish the culprits.





Abu Jafar
Student, Bangla Department
Comilla University



