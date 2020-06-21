

Child protection issue deserves attention



It is not an isolated incident. Incident of violence against children is reported almost daily in the mass media. Forty per cent (over six crore) of the total population of Bangladesh are children. They need protection for our national interest. Different unwanted incidents are damaging the prospect of their protection.



According to UNICEF, the status of the children in Bangladesh is still rooted in conservative social norms and practices that may contribute to the violation of their rights. Incidents like violence, sexual harassment, child labour, child marriage and mental harassment frequently take place upon our children while most of the parents are unaware of the relevant laws and child protection services from the government.



About 17 lakh children, mostly males are engaged in child labour and adolescent girls get the victims of sexual harassment along with violence even at their own home. Child marriage, trafficking and natural calamities are making our girls more vulnerable. Many children even are taking the path of unsafe migration for employment. Thus they are sinking in to grave problems all the time.



According to an annual report of Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum (BSAF), 3,845 children faced different types of violence and repression last year. According to Ain O Salish Kendro, of the country's total rape victims in 2014, 29.67% were children. According to information of BSAF and Police Headquarters, 351 children were raped and 216 children were killed in the first six months of 2018.



Children are becoming victims of violence due to family dispute, extra-marital relations and a culture of less communication with others in some cases. It is thought that children living in cities are more vulnerable than the children of the rural areas. Rise of the culture of single family system instead of joint family, increasing number of the working mothers and absence of care to the children are responsible for having insecurity of the children in cities.



Children in rural areas are also getting victims of violence. At the community level, lack of the awareness about the rights of the children puts forward to this violence. It is needed to teach our children the strategy of self-protection. It is needed to teach our children about the social values and norms from the very beginning by the family members with an aim to make them good human beings.



Giving importance to examinations and result-oriented education are also working as the factors behind their mental and physical stress and torture. Achievement-centric such tendency is seen more in the city areas. This is putting very negative impact upon them. Parents in most cases impose severe control upon them. Physical and mental torture parents even cause many times in the name of putting their children on track. This is putting serious impact upon their psyche. Many children get depressed severely and even commit suicide due to such behavior from their parents.



A section of children is also facing violence due to different practices derived from different family, social, religious and institutional rules. Sending children alone to schools or coaching centres or to relative's houses or any where is making them unsafe. Perverted people rape children and especially girls while they get them alone and vulnerable.



Easy access to internet and social media is another cause of violence and sexual harassment upon the children especially girl children. Parents should keep their eyes open on their children- what their children are doing and how they are using internet and social media. Misuse of internet lets them get victim of cyber crime in many cases.



There is relation between child repression and conjugal conflict. A section of parents kill their children due to their failure marriage or as taking revenge upon their spouses. Children are also becoming victims of extra-marital relations of many parents. This tendency is completely immoral and illegal which is violating the children.



Children of the poor people, especially of those who are working in the garment factories, remain at risk as they stay at home alone. Many times parents send their children to work to support their family where employers sometimes torture the child workers in different ways. This is brutal and immoral.



Child domestic workers face violence of which many of the incidents remain even unreported. According to Save the Children, it is needed to ensure the safety and rights of the children, who do not receive appropriate, continuous and quality care from the families and are not able to live in a protective environment.



Taking the protective issue of the children into consideration, government has taken a number of steps for upholding their rights. Child Rights Charter (CRC), adopted by UN General Assembly in 1989, was ratified by Bangladesh government in 1990.



Besides, Bangladesh has enacted a number of laws to provide and ensure protection of the children. Children Act 2013, Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017, Birth Registration Act 2004, Family Violence (Protection and Prevention) Act 2010, Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act 2012, Pornography Act 2013, Labour Law 2006, Family Court Ordinance are some of the significant measures Government has taken for our children to ensure their safety.



In addition to this National Children Policy 2011, National Education Policy 2010 and National Child Labour Elimination Policy 2010 were also formulated to ensure child rights. It is hoped that the rights of the children would be established by raising awareness and implementing the laws with a combined effort by all the concerned.



Mass media and teachers of the educational institutions can play a very significant role in raising awareness of the children, guardians and above all awareness of the mass people as it is a must to protect our children and ensure their rights at any cost. There should not be any compromise on question of ensuring safety and security of the children.

The writer is a freelance

