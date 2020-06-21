Honouring a superhero



Lizi Rahman



Historians believe that Father's Day is not a new concept. A Father's Day card made of clay was discovered in the ruins of Babylon, which is an indication of Father's Day celebration about four thousand years ago.



There are controversies behind the origin of modern day Father's Day. Some people believe that the first Father's Day was celebrated on July 5th, 1908. After 361 men died in a mine explosion in Virginia, a local church honoured the men and that was the beginning of Father's Day celebration. But most people believe that in 1910, Ms Sonora Louise Smart Dodd started the first Father's Day.



Ms Anna Jarvis started her campaign for Mother's day in 1908 to honour her mother and all the other mothers. Ms Sonora Dodd was inspired by this and she felt fathers should be honoured as well as mothers. Ms Dodd's father, William Smart, was a soldier. After the death of his wife, he singlehandedly raised his six children including a newborn. Ms. Dodd wanted all the fathers to have a special day and be honoured for their contributions and sacrifices toward their family.



Ms Dodd, a Washington State resident, started a tireless campaign all over the country to push for her vision. As a result, first Father's Day was celebrated in Washington on June 19, 1910. In the beginning, the idea of a Father's Day was not as popular as the Mother's Day, but gradually it became popular. A noteworthy fact is, it took only six years for Mother's Day to be recognised as a national holiday, it took sixty years for Father's Day to be recognised as a national holiday.



President Woodrow Wilson formally recognized Father's Day in 1916. President Calvin Coolidge agreed to celebrate Father's Day nationally in 1924, unfortunately he did not take any action to make this day as a national holiday. After forty years, President Lyndon Johnson issued the first official proclamation to make third Sunday of June as a Father's Day in 1966. Still it took another twelve years for it to be recognised as a public holiday. President Richard Nixon signed the public law making third Sunday of June as Father's Day in 1972.



Now Father's Day is not celebrated only in the United States, people all over the world celebrate Father's Day including people in Bangladesh. In our country Father's day is celebrated from last two decades. Some schools are invited the fathers to observe the day. This culture of celebration is spread widely day by day.

On Father's Day, people not only thank their biological fathers, they also thank their uncles, grandfathers, step fathers, adopted fathers, would be fathers, etc. The symbol for Mother's Day is a carnation and symbol for Father's Day is a rose. Red roses are symbol living fathers and white roses for dead fathers.



Children treat their father the same way they treat their mother on Mother's Day. Young children make breakfast for their father in bed. They make cards and crafts for their father. Some would bake a cake or buy a cake. Adult children would take their father for family outings or to a picnic. Some would have a nice cozy dinner at home or at a restaurant. Some would entertain their father to a sport event. They buy their father nice gifts according to their abilities. Most popular gifts for Father's Day are books, ties, tools.



Children try to be with their father. Those who live far away, they would call their father on this special day. Also, they send cards and gifts by mail. In last year, twelve million books were sold prior to Father's Day.



Some people would feel stressed thinking what to buy for their father or how they can make their father happy on this special day. People can make their father by framing an old picture of him, or by writing a poem or simply by sitting with him and reminiscing the past. It's important for fathers to know how much adored and valued they are to their children.

The writer is teacher, columnist and safe street activist in New York























