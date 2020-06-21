Covid-19 causing cruel change in livelihood pattern



A T M Rezaul Hoque

Bangladesh has experienced a demographic and epidemiological transition with rapid urbanization and a gradual increase in life expectancy. The increasing burden of non-communicable diseases like Covid 19 in Bangladesh can be attributable to rapid urbanization, differentiated occupation and livelihood diversification. Some observations are described in this write up.

The nation-wide monthly average incomes of the population have decreased. Per capita daily income of urban slum and rural poor as well were dropped by more than 80 % due to present countrywide slowdown of the production and communication. Particularly for the extreme poor, the income has almost completely been wiped out. About 50%-60% of these populations acquired loans to meet the daily expenses from various sources. For the repayment of these debts they should have to engage themselves in expanded professions.

COVID-19 has a significant implication on livelihoods of women and transgender individuals in Bangladesh as most of the employment of women is in the informal sector. They have rapidly lost their means to make an income, lost their jobs with no hope for replacement in the near future. Even in the formal sector, massive job losses of female workers in various sectors are being cognizant.

The last general special leave professed by the government in Bangladesh is disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable groups - their livelihood and occupational patterns, because losses of income generating activities will turn them to resort to negative coping mechanisms which will have long-term implications.

People of Bangladesh is dependent on agriculture and due to discontinuation the value chain of perishable items are interrupted and will led the producers to shut down production like poultry firms. Once shut down - it will take years to recuperate and anenormous number of population will became vulnerable and aid dependent. Again, there will be lack of availability of agriculture inputs like seeds, fertilizer etc.



In Bangladesh, the pandemic will cause serious consequences on income opportunities for rural communities due to a total system breakdown. From economic point of view it would be resulted in following important ways:-

Mismatch between demand-supply in the labour market. It would further arise because of scarcity of agricultural labour due to risky transportation and unequal distribution of farm labourer for the restrictions on movement, etc.

Because of our decentralized market systems, there would also be the demand-supply mismatch of consumer goods and services. It would result in a nation-wide supply chain breakdown and the strength of the overall supply chain breakdown will fall.



Although the government confirmed that transport carrying daily supplies and agricultural products will be functioning regularly, but in real terms, the movement of transportation meaningfully reduced and caused in job losses for many labourers.

Our populace often lives in environments where social distancing is not practicable, in overcrowded slums or small houses shared with the extended family. Many of them have poor sanitation facilities. So, this pandemic will accelerate them to debauched livelihood pattern.

Covid-19 is not just touching the poor, but an alarming section of the non-poor are also facing a very parallel destiny. In Bangladesh, only small segments of the workforce, even among the middle-class, have secure, formal employment. Therefore, as the country goes into large-scale economic slowdown, their incomes will also fall.

During this pandemic, expenditure on food and the number of meals as well are reducing. It will decline nutritional intake status. Again, people with illnesses unrelated to Covid-19 are apparently either unable to find doctors or avoiding by the hospitals with a fear of contamination. It has far-reaching impacts on the poor and vulnerable communities.

The social and religious gathering are strictly controlling in consultation with community and religious leaders. It is also changing our livelihood decoration.

While social distancing and economic shutdowns do look to be the solution for rich and developed nations, but for a country like Bangladesh, the same policies may not hold the same burden. Therefore, Policy responses need to focus on providing instantaneous relief to workers and enterprises in order to defend livelihoods and parsimoniously viable businesses.

As the source of income for the majority of the rural workers and low income peoples were affected, so they required free food, medicines, cash grants or low-interest loans for preparing themselves for restarting work as soon as the situation gets better. Focusing on these factors, a guideline for ensuring the betterment of the population has to be customized. Government can do the followings:

Direct obtaining from farming communities can ensure the money spent is spilling to those in need. So, government should procure food outputs directly from areas of high production and redistribute those to the areas in need to tackle price and market disruptions.

The government needs to identify and provide in-kind and cash support for the people. However, deployment of such fund might get delayed due to administrative red-tape. Rapid deployment of these loans must be confirmed by Bangladesh bank. Commercial banks and various NGOs in the country can play a crucial role in this case. To ensure the recovery certain short-term and long-term policies must have to be considered.

As a result of nutritional decline and reduced food consumption food insecurity arises. Therefore, government has to provide a large scale support-system and immediate safety net programs on this issue.

Success of government initiatives largely depend on clear information and immediate relief support measures. Hence, relief should be distributed accountably, with wide social involvement shared through television, news outlets, radio and social media. Sometimes they became ineligible to receive relief goods from the local government authorities. Accordingly, government has to seek an alternative way.

The government could take initiative to cover rent and utilities forgiveness to the residents wherever necessary and thus reducing the burden slightly for these tenants who are close to insolvency.

Lastly, in a nutshell it can be said that the situation should be immediately dealt with by the Government with proper policy formulation.

The writer is a Professor Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University





























