Way out during and after pandemic



Md Shamsul Arefin



Due to the quota free access in EU, Bangladesh holds good position in the EU countries with a market share of 21.18 per cent. Geographically, Bangladesh is located in an area with easy access to seaports, land ports and airports. Minimum average wages for garments workers in Bangladesh is ever low in comparison to other competitors like China, Cambodia, and Vietnam.



Skilled workforce is the cornerstone of RMG sector. As many as 37 public & private universities and colleges, 6 government textile institutes are generating textile graduates. It is optimistic scenario that a good numbers of private institutes and polytechnics are creating skilled manpower for this sector each year too. Till now we are producing clothing as per buyer's delivered design. There is huge opportunity for Bangladesh to develop business in design of garments for the buyers.



Bangladeshi business people may explore the potentiality of garments Design Studio for Asian, European, American, African baby wear, gents and ladies wear garments. Now another option may be explored with high value garments products like ladies under-garments, suits, sports garments and work-wear for factory workers in addition to existing T-shirts, polo Shirts, pants, shorts etc.



Reshaping RMG backward linkage industry including capacity building of government service providers is essential. Infrastructure like road transportation, number of covered van, shipment time at ports need to be improved. Comprehensive approach with RMG business persons, BGMEA, international buyers, development partners, banks, credit providers is essential. The Ministry of Labor and Employment needs to improve effective coordination with numbers of stakeholders including labour unions, BGMEA etc.



An e-directory of garment factories including location and type of garment factories, number of workers and their existing health care and treatment facility, sanitation, housing, transport facility, fire and health safety, wellbeing, methods of payment, contributory pension scheme, monthly savings scheme with banks, work injury insurance needs to be published by the Ministry of Labor and Employment each year so that all citizen can see the real scenario. Again a robust endeavor is needed to improve these labor welfare mechanisms for its sustainability.



Existing ad-hoc basis coordination meeting with the International agencies like WTO, IMF, ILO, WB and other stakeholders need to be reshaped and held with enhanced visionary result under a comprehensive framework each month. Labor welfare fund needs to be heightened for meeting up their financial need like unemployment benefits during crisis period. Commercial Banks may come with offer like pension saving schemes, monthly interest bearing scheme for garment workers with attractive incentives. Crisis period needs to be overcome by giving subsistence allowance to the existing workers until coming back normalcy.



Establishment of low-cost housing for workers, bus for transport facilities, day care centers for the female workers need to be established by phase. Regular data analysis of our competitors like China, Vietnam, Loa PDR, Cambodia, and Thailand is prerequisite condition for survival of this sector.



On the basis of previous experience and observation of RMG design, size, demand of buyers, this sector may be prepared to capture the near future market. For this, readiness is important. If we shut down everything, it would be difficult to capture immediate demand of buyers after crisis. Vietnam did not stop their production. They are ready to meet up immediate demand after crisis.



Once the market is gone to the hand of others, recovery is highly expensive. Therefore readiness for responding to immediate demand of RMG after crisis of corona pandemic needs to be explored. It is obvious that, once market is gone, very difficult to get it back. We lost export market for jute, leather and tea in the past. Again we should not be less attentive for this RMG sector.



RMG in Bangladesh is fully privatized sector in the open market economy where economic efficiencies are enormous. But during crisis, some private enterprises sometimes cannot bear the economic shock. Therefore by the side of vibrant private sector, large organizations like BRAC, Green Bank business model may be explored for RMG where workers' pension scheme, provident fund, gratuity, insurance scheme etc. are attached which ensures sustainability.



Domestic demand for RMG for 160 million people is huge. Middle class people buy Bangladeshi garments from foreign market because of sustained domestic demand. Local people no more wear tailor made garments. China, Thai made high value garments products like ladies under- garments, gentleman suits, sports garments and work-wear for factory workers, baby wear, T-shirts, polo Shirts, pants, shorts etc. are rampant in Bangladeshi local market. Therefore, by the side of 100% export oriented RMG factories, we need to enhance privileges for garments industries for local market as well where a little protection needs to be given them at the early stage to establish and grow by banning imports of those garments products.



The business model of large corporate organizations has the experience to deal with demand of domestic market as well. These strategies of two wings save them from vulnerability. By the side of vibrant private sectors, large corporate business model for RMG may be explored to capture huge potential export market that soon be withdrawn by China step by step due to shifting their market from RMG to heavy machineries. It may be mentioned here that Vietnam is preparing itself to capture this gap.



Vietnam believes that covering individual feet by shoe is much better than covering whole dust of Vietnam. So during pandemic, they protected their workforce by covering individual nose not by shutting down factories.

Dr Md Shamsul Arefin is a

Former Senior Secretary























