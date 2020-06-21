

BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted



The Chinese government had in fact given clear indications of the facility during the recently held Asian - African Conference in Indonesia. However, the MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) had also efficiently approached China to provide duty holidays for specific Bangladesh export products as part of economic diplomacy and the response from our Chinese counterpart has been prompt and affirmative. Thanks to MOFA's proactive approach for widening the scope to export more Bangladesh goods to China.



Now, since a wider range of products will get through the Chinese markets, it is up to our manufacturers and exporters to make the best use of this duty-free facility.

Our trade, commerce and economy have been badly hit due to the global pandemic, and we must recover as swiftly as possible by boosting our exports wherever and however.

We thank the Chinese government to import more goods from LDC countries, and believe that the new duty deal will take the bilateral relations between us two countries to the next level.

However, it was not heartening to mark that how the duty free access granted to Bangladesh, was misread and wrongly branded by the most widely circulated Bengali vernacular in our biggest neighbouring country India.











Reasonably enough - it is the 'sensitive timing' for granting the duty free access to Bangladesh - that has resulted in this misinterpretation. Bangladesh obviously has no reason to take sides in the disputed issues, fomenting tension between India and China. Moreover, the country has always maintained balanced and vigorous relations between the two regional powers. While sitting on the fence, Bangladesh's strong bonding, either with China or India, should not be misinterpreted by any third party media house. Our bilateral ties with both countries are tried and tested.



