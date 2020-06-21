Teesta water flowing above danger level in Nilphamari













According to the source of Flood Forecasting warning Center of Water Development Board, "Water level at Dalia point of the Teesta River crossed the danger mark around 3am and is flowing 20cm above its danger mark around 9am.

The low-lying areas in Jaldhaka and Dimla uapzilas have been flooded due to rise in water level of the river.

Meanwhile, 44 water gates of Teesta Barrage have been kept open to control the flow of water.

Rabiul Islam, executive engineer of the Dalia division of the Water Development Board, Nilphamari, said the water of the Teesta River has been flowing above the danger level from 9:00am on Saturday due to heavy rains in the last three days. -UNB NILPHAMARI, June 20: Water level of the Teesta River in Nilphamari is flowing above the danger level following heavy rainfall and onrush water from upstream.According to the source of Flood Forecasting warning Center of Water Development Board, "Water level at Dalia point of the Teesta River crossed the danger mark around 3am and is flowing 20cm above its danger mark around 9am.The low-lying areas in Jaldhaka and Dimla uapzilas have been flooded due to rise in water level of the river.Meanwhile, 44 water gates of Teesta Barrage have been kept open to control the flow of water.Rabiul Islam, executive engineer of the Dalia division of the Water Development Board, Nilphamari, said the water of the Teesta River has been flowing above the danger level from 9:00am on Saturday due to heavy rains in the last three days. -UNB