Philippine citizen dies with breathing problem in Ctg





The deceased was identified as Ruyel Esterel Katan, an official of Saif Power Tech, a container handling company in Chittagong port.

Doctor Aftabul Islam, deputy director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) hospital said that the foreign citizen had been undergoing treatment at their hospital for the last 16 days. His sample was also sent for Covid-19 test but yet to get the test result.

"We tried to shift him to a private hospital but failed to get a seat for him. Although there was a cabin at Holy Crescent Hospital, but the hospital authorities had no arrangement to ensure oxygen supply for him. We requested Saif Power Tech authorities for help in supplying oxygen, but they refused, said Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Chief of Staff of Philippine Consulate General in Chattogram. Later, he died around at CMCH around 10:30pm. -UNB



















CHATTOGRAM, June 20: A Philippine citizen who had been suffering from breathing problem died at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Ruyel Esterel Katan, an official of Saif Power Tech, a container handling company in Chittagong port.Doctor Aftabul Islam, deputy director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) hospital said that the foreign citizen had been undergoing treatment at their hospital for the last 16 days. His sample was also sent for Covid-19 test but yet to get the test result."We tried to shift him to a private hospital but failed to get a seat for him. Although there was a cabin at Holy Crescent Hospital, but the hospital authorities had no arrangement to ensure oxygen supply for him. We requested Saif Power Tech authorities for help in supplying oxygen, but they refused, said Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Chief of Staff of Philippine Consulate General in Chattogram. Later, he died around at CMCH around 10:30pm. -UNB