Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
latest
Home City News

Philippine citizen dies with breathing problem in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

CHATTOGRAM, June 20: A Philippine citizen who had been suffering from breathing problem died at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Ruyel Esterel Katan, an official of Saif Power Tech, a container handling company in Chittagong port.
Doctor Aftabul Islam, deputy director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) hospital said that the foreign citizen had been undergoing treatment at their hospital for the last 16 days. His sample was also sent for Covid-19 test but yet to get the test result.
"We tried to shift him to a private hospital but failed to get a seat for him. Although there was a cabin at Holy Crescent Hospital, but the hospital authorities had no arrangement to ensure oxygen supply for him. We requested Saif Power Tech authorities for help in supplying oxygen, but they refused, said Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Chief of Staff of Philippine Consulate General in Chattogram. Later, he died around at CMCH around 10:30pm.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta water flowing above danger level in Nilphamari
Philippine citizen dies with breathing problem in Ctg
Cumilla doctor dies of Covid-19
Monsoon brings dire days for dry fish labourers amid C-19
Cox’s Bazar gets first ICU on World Refugee Day
AI tech to be used for improving civic services: Palak
‘Sorcery practitioner’ held for ‘raping’ 3 children
Bangladeshi youth Asaf wins Int’l photography contest


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft