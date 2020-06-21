Cumilla doctor dies of Covid-19

CUMILLA, June 20: An associate professor of paediatrics department at the central medical college who was infected with coronavirus, died on Saturday.

The deceased doctor, Dr Mujibur Rahman Ripon, was undergoing treatment at United Hospital in the capital, said Dr Safikur Rahman, Principal of Cumilla Central Medical College.

He was a graduate of the fifth batch of Faridpur Medical College.

He left behind his wife, who is also a doctor, and two sons.

Meanwhile, the health authorities on Saturday announced 3,240 new coronavirus cases across the country in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number to 108,775.

The death toll from the various rose to 1,425 as another 37 infected people lost their lives during the period.























