Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
Cox’s Bazar gets first ICU on World Refugee Day

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

In time for World Refugee Day 2020, UNHCR and the government of Bangladesh on Saturday inaugurated an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sadar Hospital, Cox's Bazar - the first such unit in the district.
The 18-bed ICU will serve the needs of both refugees and local community members who come down with the severe form of COVID-19.
Ten of the ICU beds are equipped with with life-saving ventilators, and 8 high-dependency beds.
"This ICU will fulfil the dreams of the people of Cox's Bazar and provide the highest quality assistance and health care, so people will not need to travel elsewhere. We thank UNHCR for this support," said Shaimum Sarwar Kamal MP while addressing the inaugural ceremony.
"We are delighted to see it completed," said Dr. Mohammad Mohiuddin, Superintendent of Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar.
He said they began working on the unit in the beginning of April, led by the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner and with the support of the Cox's Bazar DC office besides UNHCR.
The entire humanitarian community is working hand in hand with the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the maximum response capacity for affected local Bangladeshi communities as well as Rohingya refugees, with the number of confirmed cases in the district as well as the camps continuing to rise.     -UNB


