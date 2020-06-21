AI tech to be used for improving civic services: Palak





Highlighting that artificial intelligence could change the society, he said: "A guideline and time-frame have already been prepared for the use of artificial intelligence in the development of services in transport, education, agriculture, health and environment sectors in the country."

The state minister was addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day international conference on "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare in Bangladesh" at 'Zoom' platform as the chief guest under the arrangement of University of Science and Technology Chattogram, a press release said.

For the development of AI, Palak said, the government has already set up 28 high-tech parks and 64 Sheikh Kamal IT incubation centers.

The country's first Business Incubation Center is being set up inside the Chattogram Technology University, he added.

Former Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Chattogram Dr Md Jahangir Alam conducted the programme.























