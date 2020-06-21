BTCL launches online application for new connections





A press release signed by General Manager (Public relations and publicity) Mir Mohammad Morshed of BTCL disclosed this information on Saturday.









With a view to providing customer-friendly services, the BTCL has taken initiatives to strengthen its automation works. As part of it, the company has introduced online services for new connections.

The BTCL hopes that the customers would be facilitated by this service under the present coronavirus situation prevailing across the globe.

After downloading and installing 'Telesheba' app from Google Play Store by using android phones or by visiting the website: www.telesheba.gov.bd, one can apply for new telephone connections of the BTCL.

