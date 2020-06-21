Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
latest
Home News

BTCL launches online application for new connections

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
City Desk

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has launched online application system for new telephone connection, a press release said.
A press release signed by General Manager (Public relations and publicity) Mir Mohammad Morshed of BTCL disclosed this information on Saturday.




With a view to providing customer-friendly services, the BTCL has taken initiatives to strengthen its automation works. As part of it, the company has introduced online services for new connections.
The BTCL hopes that the customers would be facilitated by this service under the present coronavirus situation prevailing across the globe.
After downloading and installing 'Telesheba' app from Google Play Store by using android phones or by visiting the website:  www.telesheba.gov.bd, one can apply for new telephone connections of the BTCL.
Mentionable, offer is going on for free telephone connections across the country marking the Mujib Borsho. But, deposit money has to be paid through banks.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTCL launches online application for new connections
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 3,420
Refugees: UN recognises generosity, humanity of host countries
Climate change ‘as urgent’ as Coronavirus: Greta Thunberg
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 3,300
46pc Covid-19 patients recover in Rangpur division
Boro yield exceeds target in Jamalpur
Tech takeovers feed into China Cold War fears


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft