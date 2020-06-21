Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 3,420





Of the total new positive cases, 62 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 1,985, the significant highest number among all eight districts in the division.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said 13 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj followed by 12 in Rajshahi and Joypurhat each, 11 in Natore and seven in Pabna districts on the same day.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 212 in Rajshahi, 86 in Chapainawabganj, 239 in Naogaon, 127 in Natore, 252 in Joypurhat, 1,985 in Bogura, 251 in Sirajgonj and 268 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 694 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 45 fatalities including 29 in Bogura and 466 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Saturday morning.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 922 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 528 were released.

On the other hand, a total of 164 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 122 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8:00am of yesterday.

Among the new quarantined people, 15 have been kept under home hibernation in Naogaon, 11 in Natore, 58 in Bogura, seven in Sirajgonj and 73 in Pabna districts.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,634 at present. A total of 44,005 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). -BSS















RAJSHAHI, June 20: With detection of 120 new more reported cases in seven districts on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division jumped to 3,420, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Saturday.Of the total new positive cases, 62 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 1,985, the significant highest number among all eight districts in the division.Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said 13 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj followed by 12 in Rajshahi and Joypurhat each, 11 in Natore and seven in Pabna districts on the same day.With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 212 in Rajshahi, 86 in Chapainawabganj, 239 in Naogaon, 127 in Natore, 252 in Joypurhat, 1,985 in Bogura, 251 in Sirajgonj and 268 in Pabna districts.Of the total infected patients, 694 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 45 fatalities including 29 in Bogura and 466 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Saturday morning.Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown.Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 922 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 528 were released.On the other hand, a total of 164 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 122 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8:00am of yesterday.Among the new quarantined people, 15 have been kept under home hibernation in Naogaon, 11 in Natore, 58 in Bogura, seven in Sirajgonj and 73 in Pabna districts.With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,634 at present. A total of 44,005 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). -BSS