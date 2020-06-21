Video
Refugees: UN recognises generosity, humanity of host countries

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recognised the generosity and humanity of host communities and countries towards refugees that often struggle with their own economic and security concerns.
"We owe these countries our thanks, our support and our investment," he said in a message marking the World Refugee Day being observed on Saturday.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district.
Nearly 80 million women, children, and men around the world have been forced from their homes as refugees or internally displaced people.
Even more shocking: ten million of these people fled in the past year alone.
Two- thirds of refugees - 26 million - come from just five countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, South Sudan, Syria and Venezuela.
"On World Refugee Day, we pledge to do everything in our power to end the conflict and persecution that drive these appalling numbers," said the UN chief.
He said they must all work to re-establish the integrity of the international refugee protection regime, and to implement the pledges made at the Global Refugee Forum, so that refugees and host communities receive the support they need.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic poses an additional threat to refugees and displaced people, who are among the most vulnerable.
"My recent Policy Brief on COVID-19 and People on the Move called on governments to ensure that they are included in all response and recovery efforts," Guterres said.
Refugees and displaced people are also prominent among those who are stepping up to make a difference on the frontlines of the response, he said.
From camps in Bangladesh to hospitals in Europe, the UN chief said, refugees are working as nurses, doctors, scientists, teachers and in other essential roles, protecting themselves and giving back to the communities that host them.
On World Refugee Day, he thanked refugees for their resourcefulness and determination to rebuild their own lives, and to improve the lives of those around them.
"Today and every day, we stand in unity and solidarity with refugees and recognize our fundamental obligation to shelter those fleeing war and persecution," said the UN chief.    -UNB


