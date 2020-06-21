Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
Midland Bank observes 7th  anniversary

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020
Business Desk

Midland Bank Ltd (MDB), a 4th generation Private Commercial Bank in the country completed 7th year of its commercial operation, says a press release.
On this auspicious occasion Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director and CEO in his speech conveyed best wishes and thanks to all for the successful completion of 7th year of the Bank. The Managing Director, while expressing gratefulness to clients, shareholders, regulators and staff, told that the Bank, as part of its anniversary celebration, introduced one new product titled, MDB e-Saver along with a similar product for Midland Bank Saalam Islami Banking Window named MDB Saalam e-Saver for the unbanked masses under Bangladesh Bank's recently announced e-KYC policy; and one new business, MDB Offshore Banking for its foreign trade clients and clients who want to open accounts in foreign currency.
On the occasion of 7th Anniversary, dua session was held at Head Office of the Bank with social distancing on 20.06.2020. Considering the current pandemic situation, the Bank postponed its anniversary celebration programme both at its branches, sub-branches and Head Office.


