Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
latest
Home Business

India launches employment scheme for migrant workers

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NEW DELHI, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an employment scheme for migrant workers, saying that during lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas.
Launching the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan', Modi said there are some people who might not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against coronavirus but he applauds them for their efforts. The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught a big lesson to the cities, he added.
Talent has returned from cities during the lockdown, those whose labour and skills were behind the rapid growth of cities will now boost development of villages with the help of this scheme, he said.
Underlining that migrant workers were always in Centre's thoughts during the lockdown, the Prime Minister said it is an endeavour of his government that workers get jobs near their home and help in development of villages. More on Covid-19
Talking about infrastructure development of villages with the help of this scheme, Modi said that for the first time internet was being used more in villages than in cities and now work to increase the speed of internet was being undertaken.
In the beginning of his speech, Modi paid homage to soldiers of Bihar regiment who lost their lives in a violent clash at LAC in eastern Ladakh.
The 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' was launched by Modi via video conference in Katihar village in Bihar in the presence of chief ministers of five states Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and a minister of Odisha.
The scheme will work in a mission mode in 116 districts across these six states where the maximum number of the migrant workers have returned.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US current account deficit edges down
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Midland Bank observes 7th  anniversary
Bangladesh gives Emirates green light to resume flights to Dhaka
New Development Bank provides S Africa with $1b Covid-19 loan
Apple to shut some US stores again due to rising Covid-19 cases
Oil boosted by Opec cuts even as virus weighs on market
India launches employment scheme for migrant workers


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft