

Hatch brings first ever weekly grocery shop on Messenger

As the situation getting riskier everyday due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to restrain herself from going out as well as from visiting her parents keeping everyone's safety in mind.

After spending almost 60 days without visiting them, Farhana wished to do at least something for her parents.

As simple as sending fresh vegetables at their doorstep, while maintaining the distance, she thought.

There she found Hatch, a one-minute weekly grocery solution for fresh vegetables and fruits shopping through Messenger, said a media release.

Hatch, the first ever Messenger based weekly grocery platform in Bangladesh, starts its journey officially.

This unique venture offers 1-minute weekly grocery shopping experience using Messenger.

Now, anyone can enjoy fresh vegetables and fruits sitting at home spending only one minute to order without visiting any website or downloading any additional app.

To order from here, one simply needs to search Hatch on Messenger, select the Hatch orange logo page and follow 4 easy steps.

Write area name, select package, submit info and pay through card or mobile payments, that's it.

Currently, Hatch is delivering throughout all the areas of Dhaka city.

Hatch celebrated 100 successful orders on the first weeks of launching, and people like Farhana have already become their recurring customers.

Mymuna Rashed and SMO Nawed, founders of Hatch share their story.

Mymuna, a pharmacy graduate with enthusiasm towards nutrition and health, first thought of the weekly grocery solution.

She realized that people need vegetables to build a better immune system, but often they find it hard to select the right vegetable, right amount and fresh ones for themselves. That is where Hatch comes in.

It not only helps people by providing curated packages, which are designed after months of research, it also helps them to order in just a few seconds. Thanks to the state of the earth BOT system, with zero latency and instant reply. People also have the choice of personalizing packages according to their weekly needs.

To help customers with individual needs, Mymuna spends 12-13 hours every day while being a mother of two young kids. SMO Nawed assists with the technological means and brand communication.

His experience of working in the country's one of the prominent chain super shop's branding, definitely helps Hatch to be more trustworthy.

BotNinja in partnership with Hatch combines hyper local marketing with conversational A.I. The results are raw insights into how audiences convert on Messenger chatbots with 45% - 78% higher return on ad spend compared to web or app-based channels.









In terms of Hatch, utilizing this BOT system, anyone with the messenger app on their phone can directly order their weekly groceries, vegetables, and fruits in seconds. -UNB





Farhana lives in Dhanmondi with her in-laws while her parents are in Wari.As the situation getting riskier everyday due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to restrain herself from going out as well as from visiting her parents keeping everyone's safety in mind.After spending almost 60 days without visiting them, Farhana wished to do at least something for her parents.As simple as sending fresh vegetables at their doorstep, while maintaining the distance, she thought.There she found Hatch, a one-minute weekly grocery solution for fresh vegetables and fruits shopping through Messenger, said a media release.Hatch, the first ever Messenger based weekly grocery platform in Bangladesh, starts its journey officially.This unique venture offers 1-minute weekly grocery shopping experience using Messenger.Now, anyone can enjoy fresh vegetables and fruits sitting at home spending only one minute to order without visiting any website or downloading any additional app.To order from here, one simply needs to search Hatch on Messenger, select the Hatch orange logo page and follow 4 easy steps.Write area name, select package, submit info and pay through card or mobile payments, that's it.Currently, Hatch is delivering throughout all the areas of Dhaka city.Hatch celebrated 100 successful orders on the first weeks of launching, and people like Farhana have already become their recurring customers.Mymuna Rashed and SMO Nawed, founders of Hatch share their story.Mymuna, a pharmacy graduate with enthusiasm towards nutrition and health, first thought of the weekly grocery solution.She realized that people need vegetables to build a better immune system, but often they find it hard to select the right vegetable, right amount and fresh ones for themselves. That is where Hatch comes in.It not only helps people by providing curated packages, which are designed after months of research, it also helps them to order in just a few seconds. Thanks to the state of the earth BOT system, with zero latency and instant reply. People also have the choice of personalizing packages according to their weekly needs.To help customers with individual needs, Mymuna spends 12-13 hours every day while being a mother of two young kids. SMO Nawed assists with the technological means and brand communication.His experience of working in the country's one of the prominent chain super shop's branding, definitely helps Hatch to be more trustworthy.BotNinja in partnership with Hatch combines hyper local marketing with conversational A.I. The results are raw insights into how audiences convert on Messenger chatbots with 45% - 78% higher return on ad spend compared to web or app-based channels.In terms of Hatch, utilizing this BOT system, anyone with the messenger app on their phone can directly order their weekly groceries, vegetables, and fruits in seconds. -UNB