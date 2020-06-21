Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:52 AM
latest
Home Business

Nagad wins praise from regional postal body

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

The Asian-Pacific Postal Union has praised the Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile money initiative Nagad, calling it the "fastest" growing digital financial service in the world.
The regional body, which consists of the postal departments of 32 member countries, held a remote meeting through virtual platforms on Thursday, Nagad said in an emailed statement.
Some member countries, including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Japan, Iran and the Solomon Islands, expressed interest in replicating the initiative, according to the statement.
The groups also lauded the way in which Nagad had become the second largest DSF in Bangladesh in the year-and-a-half since its launch.
It also praised the private public partnership model and some participants at the meeting called it a role model for other postal departments.
"Nagad really came as a surprise for the member countries of the APPU and they were very curious to know the model and I am quite sure that some of them will derive to copy the service model for their survival," said Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra, director general of the postal directorate, who moderated the session.
"Nagad is our pride not only in Bangladesh, but also in the international arena and I am quite sure that those days will come when people will use Bangladesh and Nagad's name as the example of digital financial services."
"This type of appreciation will definitely encourage us to extend our service quality further and our target is to serve as many possible citizens of the country and include them in the regulator financial model," said Tanvir Ahmad Mishuk, managing director of Nagad.
"At Nagad we feel deeply touched to have uplifted the flag of our beloved Bangladesh in the international arena and to have shown them that Bangladesh's is no less competent in any way."
The virtual event was also attended by Nagad Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam and APPU Secretary-General Lin Hongliang, who also praised Nagad's growth trend.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US current account deficit edges down
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Midland Bank observes 7th  anniversary
Bangladesh gives Emirates green light to resume flights to Dhaka
New Development Bank provides S Africa with $1b Covid-19 loan
Apple to shut some US stores again due to rising Covid-19 cases
Oil boosted by Opec cuts even as virus weighs on market
India launches employment scheme for migrant workers


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft