Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:52 AM
latest
Home Business

US travel industry to see 40 per cent drop in spending

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

US travel industry to see 40 per cent drop in spending

US travel industry to see 40 per cent drop in spending

WASHINGTON, June 19: Domestic US travel spending is expected to collapse this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, suffering a 40 per cent decline compared to 2019, while international spending will plunge 75 per cent, according to new research.
The report, commissioned by the US Travel Association, showed spending by US residents will drop to $583 billion this year from $972 billion last year.
Total travel spending, including domestic and international visitors, is projected to fall 45 per cent to $622 billion, according to research by Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.
That decline follows three years of steady, albeit modest, growth of around four per cent a year, although international travel dipped in 2019.
The association labeled the downturn "The Great Travel Depression," and said 8.1 million travel jobs have been lost.
The group is lobbying Congress to provide additional support for the travel industry, including expanding the popular Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to include organizations that promote tourist or business venues and also provide $10 billion in grants to provide healthy travel practices.
These destination marketing organizations "drive demand and economic development to communities across the country and are vital to recovery," the association said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.
"We need relief, protection and stimulus to revive the travel industry and set America on the path toward recovery."
Other sectors also are seeking more support beyond, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are crafting legislation to help the food services industry, which has been hard hit by the shutdowns and fears of the virus, leaving businesses struggling to attract customers and remain profitable.
Some businesses may face renewed struggles when the short-term PPP funding runs out if shoppers and diners fail to return.
The National Press Club in Washington -- which has two restaurants and hosts numerous events and luncheons -- told its members Friday it will furlough 50 of 113 employees, and cut the pay of remaining workers by 15 per cent after its PPP funds were used up.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US current account deficit edges down
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Midland Bank observes 7th  anniversary
Bangladesh gives Emirates green light to resume flights to Dhaka
New Development Bank provides S Africa with $1b Covid-19 loan
Apple to shut some US stores again due to rising Covid-19 cases
Oil boosted by Opec cuts even as virus weighs on market
India launches employment scheme for migrant workers


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft