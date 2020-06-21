

Green aviation still has electrifying future despite virus

Aviation accounts for around two per cent of global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), one of the major greenhouse gasses that causes global warming, according to the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization.

Airlines transported 4.5 billion passengers in 2019, an increase of 4.2 per cent from the previous year, according to the industry's leading trade body, IATA.

Before the coronavirus pandemic broke out the industry was counting on traffic doubling in 15 to 20 years.

At the same time, it had promised to reduce CO2 emissions by half in 2050 from 2005 levels. Considering the expected increase in traffic, that works out a 90 per cent reduction by flight.

IATA maintains the promise is being kept, but in January a report from by three European organisations including the European Environment Agency, emissions have been rising in Europe even if advances in technology were helping limit the increase.

While the number of passengers jumped by 20 per cent between 2014 and 2017 in Europe, CO2 emissions rose by 10 per cent.

While the lockdowns imposed by governments to stem the spread of the coronavirus have been financially devastating to airlines which will need to invest in cleaner aircraft in the years to come, there are positive elements.

"Even if the financial capacity of airlines to renew aircraft fleets is weaker -- and they will seek to delay the process -- they now have excess capacity that will lead to them removing the oldest and least efficient aircraft from their fleet," said Bertrand Mouly-Aigrot, an air transportation expert at Archery Strategy Consulting.

"This will improve the average performance of the fleet," he added.

Delta Airlines in the United States is finally putting its last MD-90s -- which were built between 1995 and 2000 -- out to pasture.

Meanwhile, Air France and Lufthansa are taking their fuel-guzzling A340 and A380 aircraft out of service ahead of schedule.

Air France has made promises to cut pollution as part of its state rescue package.

Each new generation of aircraft has brought about a 15 per cent reduction in carbon footprint thanks to improvements in engines and the use of lighter materials.

The head of French aerospace equipment provider Safran, Philippe Petitcolin, said such technological gains have been allowing a one-per cent reduction in pollution each year.

That rhythm is too slow to meet the 2050 targets, so technological breakthroughs will be necessary, and those are likely to come from propulsion and fuels. -AFP

