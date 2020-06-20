

Former minister Mosharraf tests positive for C-19

Mosharraf had been a cabinet member in Sheikh Hasina's government for the last two consecutive terms since 2009. He has requested everyone to pray for his recovery. Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member and former Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Engineer Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has tested positive for Covid-19.Khandaker Mosharraf, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on LGRD and Cooperatives Ministry, also informed that he is mentally fine and receiving treatment at home.Elected from Faridpur-3, Khandaker Mosharraf is the father-in-law of Saima Wazed Putul, daughter ofPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina.His entire family went through Covid-19 tests but only his sample came out positive, his son-in-law Habibe Millat, a member of parliament, said.Mosharraf had been a cabinet member in Sheikh Hasina's government for the last two consecutive terms since 2009. He has requested everyone to pray for his recovery.