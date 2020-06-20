|
Former minister Mosharraf tests positive for C-19
Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member and former Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Engineer Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has tested positive for Covid-19.
Khandaker Mosharraf, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on LGRD and Cooperatives Ministry, also informed that he is mentally fine and receiving treatment at home.
Elected from Faridpur-3, Khandaker Mosharraf is the father-in-law of Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
His entire family went through Covid-19 tests but only his sample came out positive, his son-in-law Habibe Millat, a member of parliament, said.
Mosharraf had been a cabinet member in Sheikh Hasina's government for the last two consecutive terms since 2009. He has requested everyone to pray for his recovery.