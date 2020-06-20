Students being forced to pay tuition fees





At this moment of corona pandemic, when many students left Dhaka due to lack of financial support, those educational institutions trapped them offering so-called digital classes.

Parents are being intimidated in various ways, including expulsion from online classes if they do not pay.

Students of Ideal School and College and Manipur School and College in Mirpur are allegedly being pressured to pay tuition fees in various ways.

Parents are being told over phone through general teachers that their children will not be promoted to the next class if they do not pay.

Institutions argue that it is not possible to pay teachers' salaries if they cannot collect tuition fees. For this reason, parents are being called.

Several teachers of Ideal School and College and Manipur School and College, who did not want to be named, said they had been instructed by the school to collect tuition fees from parents.

A text message has been sent to the class teachers' mobiles from the school. Teachers have been asked to send it to the parents and pressurize them to pay the arrears within a short time.

Bangladesh Parents Forum President Ziaul Kabir Dulu said there is uncertainty about the survival of the people in the corona situation.

Some educational institutions are trying to collect tuition fees through various tricks. The school is closed but the parents are being pressured in various ways to collect the salaries of the students, he said.

Shahan Ara Begum, Principal of Motijheel Ideal School and College, said, "Many students have not paid their dues due to the corona situation."

Although there is a rule for them to pay tuition fees for three consecutive months, many did not pay for four to five months. For this reason, instructions have been issued to pay the arrears.

She further said, "It is not possible to run an educational institution without collecting tuition fees. Teachers' salaries are not being paid."

English medium school DPS STS (Delhi Public School) in the capital allegedly threatened to cancel online classes of students if the tuition fee is not paid.

The institution has given time till June 14 to pay the outstanding tuition fee. Those who pay will be added to the online class while the others will be cut off. The school authorities also said they would not be promoted to the next class.

DPS STS school authorities have been informed in writing by the parents' forum that asked for a time extension till June 30.

Earlier, the parents demanded a 50 percent discount on tuition fees for the last three months, but the authorities did not comply.

However, the parents' forum said the school authorities had agreed to discuss the proposal for the time extension.

Barrister Omar Farooq, President of the Delhi Public School Parents' Forum, said parents are not against the school authorities. Both will consider the problems of both. In the current situation, parents need to give importance to the problems. All parents have problems, I will not say it. However, those who have problems cannot be pressured. This problem must be solved through discussion.















